When it comes to tipping etiquette, more often than not, we hear stories about celebrities going out to dinner and tipping like crap. There’s the football player who left a meager 75 cents on a $128 bill because he didn’t get enough refills on his water, or another who thought leaving 20 cents was a good way to “make a statement.” There are also stories about when Kendall Jenner didn’t tip on a round of drinks and Tiger Woods pulling back a $5 tip to a blackjack dealer when he realized he had already tipped (on a $10,000 bet!) But you know who doesn’t suck at tipping? Cardi B and Offset.

The hip-hop power couple apparently had a kick-ass meal at NYC’s Brooklyn Chop House. They left a massive $1,400 tip on a sizable $3,000 tab, which is generous, awesome, and exemplary to say the least.

https://www.instagram.com/brooklynchophouse/

Despite its name, the restaurant is in Lower Manhattan, in between the Financial District and Chinatown. Cardi and Offset treated their team to a dinner out which according to gossip site Page Six, included dumplings and dessert. A Black-owned establishment, the couple took a photo with owner Robert “Don Pooh” Cummins, who posted it on the restaurant’s Instagram account with the clever caption “Chopping it up with @iamcardib and @offsetyrn tonight at @brooklynchophouse thank you.” Wonder how many times he uses that same pun?

Big shouts to Cardi B and Offset. Supporting the hard-working industry is nothing short of cool and this is the way to do it.