Cardi B Gave A Seductive Pole Dance To Offset While On Vacation

Cardi B had an eventful holiday weekend in Cabo San Lucas with her husband Offset. During their vacation, they encountered the unusual sight of a yacht sinking. Cardi captured the moment on camera while offering her usual hilarious comedy. “Oh my God, they can’t do nothing about it?” she wondered. “There ain’t no big boat that could save it?!?”

Later on, it appeared that the couple went to a club together, where Cardi channeled her old job by putting on a pole dance for her husband — as well as a few others who happened to be nearby. Offset apparently appreciated the view, as a video posted online caught him grinning from ear to ear as he watched Cardi kick off her Crocs and show off a few moves before climbing into his lap.

The vacation was well-earned. Cardi’s been quite busy lately, even without an album to promote. Most recently, she and Megan Thee Stallion teamed up to take on a football training camp with the LA Chargers for Cardi Tries, Cardi gave an insightful interview to David Letterman, and she’s been working on some “technical difficulties” with her new music before giving it a release date. Meanwhile, Offset has been gearing up to release some solo music of his own amid rumors of a potential Migos breakup.

Watch Cardi’s pole dance video above.

