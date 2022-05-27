Drama seems to always follow the Migos, but rumors have been swirling about internal tension between the trio ever since fans realized Offset and Cardi B unfollowed Quavo and Takeoff on Instagram. The concerns grew even further as the unfollowing aligned with Qua and Take promoting their new single “Hotel Lobby,” which was released last Friday (May 20) under the name Unc and Phew. Now, Offset is evidently here with some new music of his own, providing a small snippet on his Instagram story this week.

The three members of Migos are no strangers to doing things on their own, regularly appearing on other artists’ music by themselves and even dropping three solo albums from each member within six months of one another in 2018-2019 before taking a long break. The added layer of the social media aspect makes this a cause for concern, but none of the members have officially addressed the supposed tension. It’s known what they can do together, with multiple No. 1’s and Grammy nominations under their belt and DJ Akademiks spoke in a TMZ interview about how he believes fans should not be worried.

“They might be going through a small disagreement or whatever,” the media personality says. “I think that they’re angling it because, you know, Takeoff and Quavo just put out a song, so they’re kind of letting it lie, letting the questions linger or something like that.” In this “everything is a rollout” climate of today’s music, it’s fair to question everything. The actual blood ties between the three make this an even more intriguing situation.

Check out the snippet of Offset’s new music above.