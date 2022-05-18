Cardi B has only recently returned to social media, which fans have been grateful for. However, they’re impatient for new music, so she took to Twitter today to reassure them that new music is on the way.

“I seen a lot of y’all talking sh*t,” she said in a voice note. “Like, ‘Oh she doesn’t feed us…’ So when I put what I’mma put out, I’mma talk more about it because clearly I can’t talk about it now. But I really had technical difficulties with my latest project. I had not one, not two, but like three technical difficulties on the music that I’ve been working on that had to be done and taken care of before I put it out.”

The rapper added: “When things come out, that’s when I’mma talk about it. It’s nothing major or crazy. Yeah, we’ll figure it out ’cause I know, I know, I know, I know you guys want that and I’m gonna give it to ya, OK? OK.”

For BARDIGANG cause y’all be talking slot of shit 🤣 pic.twitter.com/HZqSo81an1 — Cardi B (@iamcardib) May 17, 2022

Meanwhile her last album, the powerful 2018 debut Invasion Of Privacy, recently had every song be declared platinum.

Cardi B is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.