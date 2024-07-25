Cardi B had herself some Popeyes recently, and she was not pleased.

In a video posted online and archived by TMZ, Cardi was putting in a late night in the studio when she got some wings from Popeyes, wings that were clearly not up to her standards.

Cardi said, “Popeyes, y’all really fumbled with this f*cking flavor, because this flavor is not it. This lemon-pepper flavor with honey or this sweet taste on it, it’s just not good. It tastes like a f*cking Sprite soda, I don’t f*cking like it. From 1 through 10, I’ll give it a 2. I like the other one. I like the Sweet Heat. I was trying to be a little different… I was trying to do lemon-pepper, I did not thought it was going to come with a sweet kick to it. I don’t f*cking like it.”

Popeyes took the criticism in stride, though, as a representative told TMZ, “If you can’t take the heat, then get out of the kitchen. And we are in the kitchen. A lot. We welcome all Wing rankings and reviews as we believe variety is the spice of life and that’s why we have six flavors for wing enthusiasts like Cardi to enjoy.”

That said, it wasn’t a total L for Popeyes: Cardi did praise another flavor, and in a follow-up video, she expressed delight at the restaurant being open at 4 a.m. Popeyes also told TMZ that they’re going to try to get in touch with Cardi’s camp “so she can taste all their flavors next time she’s in the studio.”

As for Cardi’s lemon-pepper disappointment, here’s somebody who might have a restaurant recommendation for her.