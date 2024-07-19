New beef alert: Cardi B is not particularly pleased with Joe Budden right now.

Recently, Budden spoke about the long-awaited follow-up to Cardi’s 2018 album Invasion Of Privacy, saying, “We’ll never get another Cardi album again. I am standing on it. Cardi got something dropping with my man Rob[49], big Rob, on Friday. That’s going to be crazy, but that’s what Cardi’s about to be now: just a single artist.” He added, “I’m sure Offset wants Cardi to put out an album. Hey, fellas out there, boyfriends: y’all know that feeling, right? When you want your b*tch to get a job. You in the house, your b*tch just won’t leave.”

🎙️| Cardi B took to Spaces to respond to Joe Budden & @QueenzFlip on their constant banter on allegations with Cardis album and claiming to have spoken with a “source”allegedly @JoeBuddenPod pic.twitter.com/xCRJotpNMe — OPINIONATED_TRUTHS_PODCAST™️ (@O_Truths) July 18, 2024

In an X Spaces broadcast yesterday (July 18), Cardi responded, saying (as Billboard notes), “Bro, I gave you a lap dance two times in Starlets. You was high as f*ck. High as f*ck on coke, n****. […] I don’t give a f*ck when people talk sh*t about me. It’s the fact you always talk sh*t about me, Joe Budden. Out of nowhere, you would think I did something to this n****. […] For the past two years, this n**** has only talked bad things about me.”

She later added, “You really want my album to come out so you can criticize it, ’cause every time I drop something, you don’t like it. Every single time a b*tch drops something and they doing mediocre, you say they doing better than me. […] What are you talking about? The sh*t is in motion. Merch is in motion, the box sets is in motion. You don’t know sh*t.”

