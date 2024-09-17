Last week, Cardi B announced the arrival of her third child with estranged husband Offset. Unfortunately, their celebration of this joyous occasion has been interrupted by litigation.

According to TMZ, both Cardi B and Offset are being sued in connection with the “Like That (Freestyle)” music video. In the court documents obtained by the outlet, the owner of the Beverly Hills, California mansion featured in the visual accused the pair of not paying the rental fee.

However, shortly after the exclusive report was published Cardi B slammed the nonpayment allegation. In a series of posts on X (formerly Twitter), Cardi shared receipts (viewable here) to the contrary including a conversation with Offset (the video’s director) about the rental fee and a screenshot of $4,500 payment on March 13.

“We paid those people $10,000 IN CASH to rent the property for a whole 24 hours that same day 6 am to 6 am the next morning,” she wrote. “We went over by ONE hour which we paid overage fees to the realtor for in March. There were cameras all over and both the realtors and the owners were there the ENTIRE time. I got pics and videos of them on set!”

Cardi then addressed the claim that her team lied about their intended use of the space, writing: “Now they wanna finesse us trying to say we told them it was a TikTok video when that was nowhere in the contract and like they didn’t hear the whole song playing and see how long we were shooting. Why would it take us 24 hours to shoot a TikTok? The problem is people wanna find loopholes and get over but IRON YOUR BEST SUIT B*TCH I’ll see you in court!!!!”

The evidence Cardi B posted alleged that they agreed to a $10,000 rental fee with an additional $500 cleaning charge.

The property’s own is seeking $35,000 in damages.