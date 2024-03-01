Cardi B has her foot on the gas. Tonight (March 1), she dropped her new single “Like What Freestyle,” on which, she lets none of her opps rest.

The song features a prominent sample of Missy Elliott‘s classic 1999 single, “She’s A B*tch,” and Cardi arrives with the same eccentric and charismatic energy Missy did 25 years ago.

She delivers some of the most scorching bars of her career, as she reminds us all how quickly she can switch it up.

“Classy and a c*nt / Blocks and money gettin’ spunt / Like what? / Like a Coach bag, baby, this ain’t what you want / If I ask for it, all I wanna hear is, ‘Yes’ / B*tch said she wanna be my opp, God bless / Look, I ain’t even got dressed / Any L that I took, come after YS,” she raps on the song’s chorus.

In the accompanying video, Cardi invites us into her lavish lifestyle, as she serves several looks, and eats sushi out of a YSL bag by her pool.

The end credits reveal that the video was directed by Offset, and that more music is on the way.

“This is just the beginning…stay tuned,” reads a screen at the end of the visual.

You can see the video for “Like What Freestyle” above.

