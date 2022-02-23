On Tuesday, President Joe Biden unveiled a “first tranche” of US sanctions against Russia, who is on the verge of an invasion of neighboring Ukraine. This came after a flurry of military vehicles were seen heading into the nation from Russia early Tuesday morning. The rest of the world awaits what will happen next in the conflict. In the meantime, one person decided to reach out to Cardi B for her opinion on everything, as she’s been very open in the past on political matters.

Wish these world leaders stop tripping about power and really think about whose really getting affected (citizens) besides the whole world is in a crisis.War,sanctions,invasions should be the last thing these leaders should worry about. https://t.co/25qemEtzF9 — Cardi B (@iamcardib) February 22, 2022

“Wish these world leaders stop tripping about power and really think about whose really getting affected (citizens) besides the whole world is in a crisis,” she tweeted in response. Another person didn’t believe that Cardi was behind the tweet, so she replied with a video of herself speaking further on the matter.

“This phone is not hacked, it’s really me,” she said. “I actually want to say a lot of things, but I’m just gonna mind my business because sometimes, I feel like I have such a big platform that if I don’t say the right things, I might get killed.” She continued:

I’m really not on NATO’s side, I’m really not on Russian side, I’m actually [on] the citizens’ side, because at the end of the day, the world is having a crisis right now. This inflation not only in America, but everywhere in the world! It’s really hard to get the economy back up. There is so much shipments and embarkments backed up, China’s not really messing with us, so a lot of things are behind, a lot of goods are behind, and this shit just made it a lot more complicated, so I’m just really annoyed by this.

Cardi B is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.