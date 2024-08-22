Cardi B frequently changes her appearance, whether she’s trying out a new hairstyle or a wild outfit. She is, however, shutting down one claim that she has been bleaching her skin.

Yesterday (August 21), an X (formerly Twitter) user re-posted a photo Cardi had shared. The user apparently thought Cardi looked paler than usual in the image, as they wrote, “Has Cardi been bleaching her skin?” Cardi shared the tweet and replied, “Bleaching while pregnant [unamused face emojis]? Why must yall be so dumb ? Actually NO ! I’m pregnant I’m slightly anemic ,this baby suckin all the energy off my body to the point I’m pale,eyes sunken ,veins green ASF,can’t tan under the sun cause I get hot super fast and dizzy ….PLEAE STOP THINKIN WITH YOUR ASSHOLE!”

Meanwhile, fans are anticipating the release of Cardi’s long-awaited second album, which she insists will be released in 2024. She may have even accidentally let spill what it’s going to be called: It was reported earlier this mark that she had filed trademark applications for the phrases “Defamation Of Character” and “Intrusive Thoughts,” and the filings noted that potential uses for the phrases included music albums, music videos, and downloadable music files, among some others.