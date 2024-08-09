One Musicfest has become an Atlanta mainstay, and now, the event is entering its milestone 15th year. They’ll have quite the lineup to celebrate with their 2024 edition, too: The roster was just announced today (August 9) and it’s led by Cardi B; Gunna; Victoria Monét; Jill Scott; and Earth, Wind & Fire.

Also on the bill are acts like Sexyy Red, GloRilla, Keyshia Cole, Fantasia, Nelly, Ari Lennox, T.I., Young Nudy, Monica, DJ Mustard & Friends, Larry June, Method Man, Redman, DaBaby, Jeremih, Fat Joe, Saucy Santani, and Tanner Adell.

The festival goes down on October 26 and 27 at Atlanta’s Piedmont Park. Tickets are available for purchase from the festival website, with two-day general admission passes starting at $219. Visit the website for more information about ticket options, as well as info about lodging, vendors, and other relevant logistics.

One Musicfest founder J. Carter says in a statement (as HipHopDX notes), “It’s hard to believe we’ve reached the 15-year mark. We’ve grown into the longest-running and largest Black independently owned festival in the country and this journey has been a blessing. Our commitment to the community remains steadfast as we continue to bring the biggest and brightest performers in music and the best activations with amazing partners.”