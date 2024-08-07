In terms of whether Cardi B plans to release a new album this year, it’s been back and forth. In May, she said she’d be “relaxing” this year and wouldn’t drop the long-awaited follow-up to 2018’s Invasion Of Privacy until 2025. She did a 180 in July, though, when she promised the project is indeed coming in 2024.

We still don’t know much about the album, although now, we do appear to have a pair of potential titles for the project.

TMZ reports that according to new legal documents, Cardi has filed trademark applications for the phrases “Defamation Of Character” and “Intrusive Thoughts,” and the filings note Cardi wants to use the phrases for music albums. The documents also note Cardi wants to use the phrases for, among other uses, music videos and downloadable music files, so they could also be song titles or something else that’s related.

Thematically, both phrases seem to have a relation to her 2018 debut album Invasion Of Privacy, so it wouldn’t be a big surprise if Cardi ended up choosing either of them for the name of her second album. Cardi herself has not given any hints about what the highly anticipated project could end up being named.