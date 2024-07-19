Back in May, Cardi B disappointed fans waiting for the highly anticipated follow-up to her debut album Invasion Of Privacy when she tweeted, “NO album this year I don’t care I’m relaxing this year.. Dropping these features I already committed to and traveling and enjoying my summer.”

Cardi b Says there is no album this year.. are you SHOCKED? pic.twitter.com/a99WA2umUH — Armon Wiggins (@ArmonWiggins) May 14, 2024

Part of her reasoning was due to fans overstepping boundaries when inquiring about it — or outright criticizing her for not putting it out already. Then there were the haters, who predicted failure. All combined to leave Cardi in a state of anxiety about not living up to expectations and wanting to keep her music to herself.

However, it now sounds like either she’s rediscovered her confidence or someone on her team checked her, because as she and Rob49 prepared to release their upcoming collaboration “On Dat Money,” she logged in again to walk back her prior statement. “I wanna say this to Bardi gang or anybody who’s just a fan of my music or even my craziness,” she wrote. “I have my good days and my bad days but you know what, whether it’s good or bad I couldn’t be happier with the obvious anticipation for my album..Sometimes I get a little aggressive because yall know I don’t like to be told what to do but I promise you it’s coming THIS YEAR. Thank you for the love and anticipation and always holding me down ❤️ I love yall”

I wanna say this to Bardi gang or anybody who’s just a fan of my music or even my craziness… I have my good days and my bad days but you know what, whether it’s good or bad I couldn’t be happier with the obvious anticipation for my album..Sometimes I get a little aggressive… — Cardi B (@iamcardib) July 19, 2024

With two well received singles already released this year — “Enough (Miami)” and “Like What” — and a slew of features, of which “On Dat Money” is just the latest, it looks like Cardi is officially on the clock. Six months and counting.