Despite Cardi B winning a $4 million defamation lawsuit against gossip blogger Tasha K, the YouTuber has yet to delete her videos and posts insinuating Cardi B had contracted an STD (among other things), prompting Cardi B to seek a court order to force Tasha to do so, according to Rolling Stone.

According to documents filed in court Thursday, “Not all of the videos and posts containing the defamatory statements have been removed from defendants’ social media accounts… Despite the overwhelming evidence entered at trial and a unanimous jury verdict against (Kebe and her company) on all of plaintiff’s claims, they continue to insinuate that the defamatory statements are true. Plaintiff is only seeking to require defendants to remove any videos and posts that contain the defamatory Statements from their social media accounts and to enjoin defendants from republishing those same statements.”

The request also notes that trial transcripts even show that Tasha K, real name Latasha Kebe, verbally refused to do so. Rolling Stone quotes the transcript:

“So the only way at this point these videos are ever going to come down is if this court forces you to [remove them]. Is that right?” the lawyer pressed. “That is correct,” Kebe replied. “Are you essentially saying that to stop you from calling my client ‘Cold Sore B,’ my client needs to get a gag order?” the lawyer asked. “Yes, ma’am,” Kebe replied.

Tasha promised to appeal the court’s decision and even bragged on social media about her inability to actually pay the $4 million.

