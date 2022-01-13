Cardi B’s libel case against YouTube blogger Latasha Kebe, aka Tasha K, is underway. During her testimony, the rapper revealed the extent of the mental harm Tasha’s comments inflicted on her with her posts in 2018 and 2019 claiming that Cardi contracted STDs while working as a prostitute, according to TMZ. Cardi filed a lawsuit against Kebe in March of 2019, prompting Kebe to respond with a lawsuit of her own. However, a judge later threw that case out, leaving Tasha K on the defensive against Cardi’s initial suit.

Today, TMZ reports that Cardi tearfully took the stand against the vlogger, saying that due to the claims she made, Cardi “wanted to commit suicide over the things” she said. “I felt defeated and depressed and I didn’t want to sleep with my husband,” Cardi said. “I felt like only a demon could do that sh*t.” She even admitted she believed “I didn’t deserve my kid,” as the comments were made shortly after the birth of Cardi and Offset’s first child, Kulture.

TMZ says Kebe’s defense will cross-examine Cardi later today, so more updates could be on the way shortly.

Cardi recently got into another feud with fellow rapper Cuban Doll, who alleged that Offset made a pass at her on Twitter. However, in that case, Cardi dismissed Cuban’s claims and felt compelled to delete her own responses, believing that the other rapper was just using her for attention.