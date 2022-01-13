cardi b summer jam
Getty Image
Music

Cardi B Testifies Tasha K’s Attacks Made Her Suicidal In Their Libel Case

TwitterHip-Hop Editor

Cardi B’s libel case against YouTube blogger Latasha Kebe, aka Tasha K, is underway. During her testimony, the rapper revealed the extent of the mental harm Tasha’s comments inflicted on her with her posts in 2018 and 2019 claiming that Cardi contracted STDs while working as a prostitute, according to TMZ. Cardi filed a lawsuit against Kebe in March of 2019, prompting Kebe to respond with a lawsuit of her own. However, a judge later threw that case out, leaving Tasha K on the defensive against Cardi’s initial suit.

Today, TMZ reports that Cardi tearfully took the stand against the vlogger, saying that due to the claims she made, Cardi “wanted to commit suicide over the things” she said. “I felt defeated and depressed and I didn’t want to sleep with my husband,” Cardi said. “I felt like only a demon could do that sh*t.” She even admitted she believed “I didn’t deserve my kid,” as the comments were made shortly after the birth of Cardi and Offset’s first child, Kulture.

TMZ says Kebe’s defense will cross-examine Cardi later today, so more updates could be on the way shortly.

Cardi recently got into another feud with fellow rapper Cuban Doll, who alleged that Offset made a pass at her on Twitter. However, in that case, Cardi dismissed Cuban’s claims and felt compelled to delete her own responses, believing that the other rapper was just using her for attention.

Cardi B is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

Tags: ,
Listen To This
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by:
×