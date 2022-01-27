Cardi B has been involved in several lawsuits since rising to fame, but a big win came for her on Monday. A jury ordered blogger Tasha K, whose real name is Latasha Kebe, to pay the rapper $1.5 million in damages. The decision sided with Cardi, who claimed Kebe defamed her with false accusations about past sex work, STIs, and drug addiction. But even though Kebe lost the case, she apparently still plans on seeking an appeal — and vows to take it all the way to the Supreme Court.

Following the court’s decision Monday, Kebe took to her YouTube channel to promise fans she’s still fighting the lawsuit. “These last four years fighting this conspiracy case have been extremely challenging, and yet I wouldn’t change a single thing about any of it. I’ve learned so much,” she told her viewers.

Kebe went on to say she’s actually planning to expand her blogging business, saying the case was “meant to drain” her financially, but it didn’t.

“I know ya’ll maybe think this is over, but no, this is just the beginning,” she said. “I will spend as many years as I can to protect our right to voice our opinions. […] This trial was purely sympathy and payola to protect corporate interests, and we intend to take this all the way to the Supreme Court if need be.”

Cardi, on the other hand, celebrated her victory on Twitter. Rather than flaunting her win, Cardi simply said she hopes to speak with Meghan Markle, who won a privacy lawsuit against UK tabloid Mail On Sunday earlier this year.

I need a chat with Megan Markle. — Cardi B (@iamcardib) January 26, 2022

