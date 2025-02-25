Cardi B’s fight for her funds is finally over. Back in January 2022, the “Bongos” rapper won her libel lawsuit against YouTuber commentator Tasha K (real name Latasha Kebe).

However, since the verdict Kebe appears to have done little to make a dent in the $4 million judgment. But Kebe’s Chapter 11 bankruptcy ruling will put an end to that. According to Rolling Stone, today (February 24) Cardi B and Tasha K have agreed on a repayment plan regarding the defamation judgment, but there is a catch.

Cardi’s $3.9 million judgment has been split into time payment timelines. For the next five years, Kebe is only responsible for knocking out $1.178 million. As for the repayment plan’s structure is concerned, Kebe will be responsible for making quarterly payments to Cardi B. Within the first year, Kebe is required to pay Cardi $176,532. Gradually the minimum expected amount will be increased. So by the last year, Kebe’s tab will round out to $318,653.

Following the five-year mark, Tasha K will then be responsible for the remaining judgment balance. In addition to the payment plan, Kebe has reportedly signed a non-disparagement clause, in which Cardi nor any of her family members can be mentioned by Kebe.

Cardi B’s lawyer Lisa Moore issued a statement to the outlet. “Today marks the end of a multi-year-long chapter of lies, deception, and fraudulent conveyance on the part of Tasha K, her husband, and their entities,” said Moore. “We are thrilled to put in place such an incredibly unprecedented and protective plan for Cardi. I assume you will see the debtor and her swill counsel selling this as a win.”

She continued: “Trust me, for all of the reasons in the plan we insisted on to protect our client, that is not the case. We don’t believe the false tears, and we protect against them.”