In just a few weeks, Cardi B will finally release her long-awaited sophomore album, Am I The Drama?, nearly six years after the release of her debut, Invasion Of Privacy. And while she’s shared a handful of details about the album — it’ll consist of 21 new songs, in addition to previously released hits like “Up” and “WAP” — she hasn’t yet announced a tour supporting the project, although she teased one earlier this year.

It would actually be her first tour ever, surprisingly enough. In a new Billboard cover story, Cardi explained why she’s never gone on tour, despite making the most money from live performances. “A lot of people say I got comfortable because I make money, but the most money I make is when I go and do shows,” she said. “I could rush and put out music like it’s nothing and then pick up millions of dollars per show, but it’s not about that. I want the music to be great. I want it to be amazing.”

When Billboard‘s Carl Lamarre asked her to elaborate on her touring plans, she said, “I think my personal tour is not going to be like any other performances that I’ve ever had. From the aesthetics to the look to even the way I perform, I’m going to be doing things that I don’t normally do, like work out, because I want to be the best. I’ve been going to so many different tours. I went to the Madonna show and the Beyoncé show. I can’t perform like Beyoncé, but you can’t half-ass nothing.”

She also joked about the preparation she’d go through, saying, “I always say this: I have two left feet, but I’m going to have to get a fake leg. A right one because I’m going to give it my all. This is going to be one of the greatest tours. I’m going to make it the best.”

Am I The Drama? is due on 9/19 via Atlantic Records. You can find more info here.