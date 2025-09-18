We’re in the endgame, now. The release of Cardi B’s album Am I The Drama? is just a few hours away, and she continues to share more information about it. Earlier this week, she shared the features, announced her tour for the album, and dropped the tracklist; most recently, she gave fans a teaser of the music video for “Safe” featuring Kehlani, and announced it would accompany the album’s release at midnight ET.

From the short clip she shared on her social channels, the song will be a piano-driven, emotive ballad in the same vein as her prior collab with Kehlani, “Ring,” from her debut album, Invasion Of Privacy. It also appears the video’s male lead is social media star Don Benjamin, who makes one heck of a f*ckboy face before the smash cut to the title card. Expect a drama-filled (heh) narrative inspired by Cardi’s worst experiences with men.