We’re in the endgame, now. The release of Cardi B’s album Am I The Drama? is just a few hours away, and she continues to share more information about it. Earlier this week, she shared the features, announced her tour for the album, and dropped the tracklist; most recently, she gave fans a teaser of the music video for “Safe” featuring Kehlani, and announced it would accompany the album’s release at midnight ET.
From the short clip she shared on her social channels, the song will be a piano-driven, emotive ballad in the same vein as her prior collab with Kehlani, “Ring,” from her debut album, Invasion Of Privacy. It also appears the video’s male lead is social media star Don Benjamin, who makes one heck of a f*ckboy face before the smash cut to the title card. Expect a drama-filled (heh) narrative inspired by Cardi’s worst experiences with men.
Little Miss Drama Tour Dates
02/11 — Palm Desert, CA @ Acrisure Arena
02/13 — Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
02/15 — Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum
02/19 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center
02/21 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
02/22 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
02/25 — Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
02/27 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
03/01 — Phoenix, AZ @ PHX Arena
03/04 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
03/06 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center
03/07 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
03/09 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
03/12 — Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
03/14 — Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse
03/15 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
03/17 — Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center
03/19 — Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center
03/21 — Chicago, IL @ United Center
03/25 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
03/28 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
03/30 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
04/02 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden
04/03 — Hartford, CT @ PeoplesBank Arena
04/04 — Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena
04/07 — Philadelphia, PA @ Xfinity Mobile Arena
04/08 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
04/11 — Raleigh, NC @ Lenovo Center
04/12 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
04/14 — Sunrise, FL @ Amerant Bank Arena
04/17 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
Am I The Drama? is due on 9/19 via Atlantic Records. You can find more info here.