After announcing a new tour and a new pregnancy, Cardi B has, at long last, released the tracklist for her upcoming sophomore album, Am I The Drama? Perhaps reflecting the extended wait fans had to endure for the follow-up to her Grammy-winning 2018 debut, the tracklist includes 21 new songs in addition to her previously released single “Up” and the megahit “WAP” featuring Megan Thee Stallion.

Cardi B told fans that her megahits of years past would appear on the new album, but would not affect streaming counts. The album’s features were revealed earlier this week, and include Cash Cobain, Janet Jackson, Kehlani, Lizzo, Lourdiz, Megan Thee Stallion, Selena Gomez, Summer Walker, and Tyla. You can see the tracklist below, along with the dates for Cardi’s upcoming Little Miss Drama tour.