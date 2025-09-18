After announcing a new tour and a new pregnancy, Cardi B has, at long last, released the tracklist for her upcoming sophomore album, Am I The Drama? Perhaps reflecting the extended wait fans had to endure for the follow-up to her Grammy-winning 2018 debut, the tracklist includes 21 new songs in addition to her previously released single “Up” and the megahit “WAP” featuring Megan Thee Stallion.
Cardi B told fans that her megahits of years past would appear on the new album, but would not affect streaming counts. The album’s features were revealed earlier this week, and include Cash Cobain, Janet Jackson, Kehlani, Lizzo, Lourdiz, Megan Thee Stallion, Selena Gomez, Summer Walker, and Tyla. You can see the tracklist below, along with the dates for Cardi’s upcoming Little Miss Drama tour.
Cardi B Am I The Drama? Tracklist
01. “Dead” Feat. Summer Walker
02. “Hello”
03. “Magnet”
04. “Pick It Up” Feat. Selena Gomez
05. “Imaginary Playerz”
06. “Bodega Baddie”
07. “Salute”
08. “Safe” Feat. Kehlani
09. “Man Of Your Word”
10. “Whats Goin On” Feat. Lizzo
11. “Shower Tears” Feat. Summer Walker
12. “Outside”
13. “Pretty & Petty”
14. “Better Than You” Feat. Cash Cobain
15. “On My Back” Feat. Lourdiz
16. “Errtime”
17. “Check Please”
18. “Principal” Feat. Janet Jackson
19. “Trophies”
20. “Nice Guy” Feat. Tyla
21. “Killin You Hoes”
22. “Up”
23. “WAP” Feat. Megan Thee Stallion
Little Miss Drama Tour Dates
02/11 — Palm Desert, CA @ Acrisure Arena
02/13 — Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
02/15 — Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum
02/19 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center
02/21 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
02/22 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
02/25 — Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
02/27 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
03/01 — Phoenix, AZ @ PHX Arena
03/04 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
03/06 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center
03/07 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
03/09 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
03/12 — Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
03/14 — Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse
03/15 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
03/17 — Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center
03/19 — Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center
03/21 — Chicago, IL @ United Center
03/25 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
03/28 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
03/30 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
04/02 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden
04/03 — Hartford, CT @ PeoplesBank Arena
04/04 — Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena
04/07 — Philadelphia, PA @ Xfinity Mobile Arena
04/08 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
04/11 — Raleigh, NC @ Lenovo Center
04/12 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
04/14 — Sunrise, FL @ Amerant Bank Arena
04/17 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
Am I The Drama? is due on 9/19 via Atlantic Records. You can find more info here.