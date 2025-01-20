TikTok was just banned in the US, then, about half a day later, it was back. While access was still down, though, one troll called Cardi B a “TikTok female rapper,” but Cardi came through with receipts to show she’s anything but that.

The X (formerly Twitter) user wrote, “now all the tik tok female rappers gotta find real jobs [crying laughing emojis] you first! @iamcardib.” To that, in a now-deleted tweet (archived by 2Cool2Blog), Cardi responded, “Babe I’m getting 7million dollar offers to do my own vitamins I can retire you from your flipping burger job by tomorrow.Thank me tho I been helping you get your 8.99$ twitter checks [kissing emoji].”

She also shared a screenshot of a text conversation discussing the multi-million offer.

Meanwhile, also while TikTok was down, Cardi enjoyed how content was going on X at the time, tweeting, “Today gotta be the funniest day on twitter y’all are literally killin me… when did y’all get this hilarious???”

When the app came back online for US users, Sexyy Red posted a widely shared reaction to the short-lived TikTok ban, comparing it to the scene from SpongeBob SquarePants where SpongeBob and Patrick are locked in a jail cell for just a few seconds.