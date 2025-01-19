Today (January 19), the ban of TikTok was slated to go into effect. Instead of waiting for midnight, the beloved application went officially went dark late last night.

Prior to the ban, many musicians including Kesha and Dua Lipa joked about the platform’s demise. But to the shock of many, mere hours after TikTok’s ban in the US, the platform was restored. Now, users and entertainers alike have turned the saga into one huge laughing matter.

Over on X (formerly Twitter), Sexyy Red and Cardi B shared their hilarious reaction to Tik Tok being restored. “This how da TikTok ban went

,” wrote Sexyy referring to a comical scene from SpongeBob SquarePants.

Just like TikTok, Spongebob and his best friend Patrick are temporarily detained before being released.

Cardi B, on the other hand, laughed off how others would soon flood X with jokes at TikTok’s expense. “Today gotta be the funniest day on Twitter,” she wrote. “😩 y’all are literally killin me… When did y’all get this hilarious??? 😂😂😂”

As for the platform’s restoration, in a new statement (viewable here), TikTok credited the act to last minute negations with president-elect Donald Trump. “In agreement with our service providers, TikTok is in the process of restoring service,” wrote a representative. “We thank President Trump for providing the necessary clarity and assurance to our service providers that they will face no penalties providing TikTok to over 170 million Americans and allowing over 7 million small businesses to thrive.”