After years of fun choreography, challenges, catchy sayings, viral sagas, and of course boosted music, TikTok is officially dead–in the US at least. According to The Washington Post, the TikTok ban has been upheld by the Supreme Court.

While users are mourning the app’s untimely demise, Kesha decided to inject some humor in the otherwise somber moment. In a video (viewable here, courtesy of Pop Crave), Kesha hilariously eulogized the beloved app, writing: “Tiktok may be temporary but ‘TiK ToK‘ is forever.”

With her 2010 hit playing in the clip’s background, supporters of the singer co-signed the post.

“She ain’t wrong,” wrote one user on X (formerly Twitter).

“LOL, this is actually kinda clever,” chimed another.

“A fun reminder of her enduring impact on pop culture,” penned another.

It has longed been theorized that Kesha’s song influenced the platform’s name. However, that has yet to be confirmed. Still, it is only fitting in her fan’s eyes that she addressed the app’s downfall.

On the other hand, many content creators, whose financial future, is now in question did not find anything humorous about Kesha’s post. But with Kesha’s song “Tik Tok” continuously growing in streams, there’s some validity in her snarky message.