Yesterday (August 5), the New York Post shared video of a shouting match, between Cardi B and another woman, outside of a New York City apartment complex. As XXL notes, the dispute appeared to be over the woman taking photos of Cardi and her associates. At one point, Cardi says, “You were harassing them, though. You touched their car! I saw you! I’m recording you, b*tch. I’ll f*ck you up, for real!”

Later, on X (formerly Twitter), Cardi added, “Btches trying to be funny and make this something it’s not but I don’t care. I don’t like when people think they can bully people for no reason.. like how you gonna do all that yelling, hit their car, AND call the cops all because they taking pictures in front of a building?!

She then shared the video of the incident she filmed herself and wrote, “Why y’all trying to make me sound bad?? This was July 28th and I was defending them but ok [crying laughing emojis].”

Cardi also retweeted a post offering an explanation of the situation. It says, “In a video dated July 28th, Cardi B is seen shouting for a white woman to leave two black women alone as the woman hits their car and yells at them calling them various racially charged expletives for simply taking pictures outside of her building. Somehow, various popular social media pages took one video of the incident and began to spread a narrative that Cardi was simply ‘angry’ and ‘crashing out,’ with some even going as far as trying to tie it to her recent divorce announcement (which didn’t even happen until after this incident).”