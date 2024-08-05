The Sun recently published a report claiming that Cardi B is millions of dollars behind on mortgage payments and is otherwise in poor financial health. Well, Cardi wasn’t going to just sit there and let those claims go unchecked, so she hopped on X (formerly Twitter) and said her peace.

As HipHopDX notes, in a now-deleted tweet, Cardi wrote:

“First of all, The Sun is posting rumors that y’all are making up and sending blind items about… that’s why it’s NO DOCUMENTS, just word of mouth. Everybody gets a loan to buy a house and I never been behind on any of them.. i bought my house in 2021 and put almost 12 million in it now look how much I got left. I’m very responsible with money, my bills come before luxury and I just spent 400 thousand on jewelry this month because I also still know how to BUDGET… stop playin wit me.”

The tweet also included screenshots of a text conversation with somebody who seems to be Cardi’s manager or publicist, who writes about Cardi’s healthy financial status and their intent to get The Sun to take down their article. The article in question does appear to now be unavailable.