Cardi B Thinks There’s Something Wrong With The Water In Atlanta

Even though it has been nearly three years since Cardi B last released an album (her Grammy-winning debut, Invasion Of Privacy), She remains as popular as ever as fans eagerly anticipate her next project, promised sometime this year. Part of the reason is that she remains so visible, still dutifully logging into her Instagram to share her thoughts with fans, which was a huge part of how she became so popular in the first place.

In her latest Instagram Live stream, she expressed her concern that “there is something wrong with the water in Atlanta.” In typical Cardi fashion, after saying something she knows could be outrageous (she even admitted that she “was afraid to say it”), she thoughtfully broke down the facts that brought her to this conclusion.

“I believe that there is something wrong with the water in Atlanta,” she said. “Because, while I was in Atlanta, my face just started getting so dry and irritated. I kept putting moisturizer to the point that it started getting so irritated that I started putting Vaseline on, the old school way.” After returning to her native New York, she said, her skin still has yet to normalize and asked viewers for their suggestions for a product that might fix the problem. “Do any of y’all have suggestions of what type of moisturizer I should wear?” she wondered.

“Because, bro, I feel like I’ve been trying everything. My face is so irritated, it just feels itchy and dry.” Check out her Live below.

