Cardi B has stirred up a bit of controversy with her recent comments about hip-hop. During an Instagram Live conversation, the rapper confidently declared that her music is what “n****s is missing in the club.” She added, “Cause when I go to the club, that’s what n****s wanna hear. I feel like we keep hearing the same song over and over and over again.” She also explained how she believed weed consumption by some of her fellow rappers negatively affected the overall landscape of hip-hop.

“These rappers nowadays, all of them wanna die,” she said. “They all wanna die. All these n****s need to stop doing lean and smoking weed. You know, this the thing about these rappers, right? They get money and they start buying too much muthafu**in’ weed, and too much lean and they make that slow sh*t.”

Cardi later returned to Twitter to clarify her comments.

I just want a balance sorry if I worded things wrong. I just love music that drop hard and turn the club up like dreams & nightmare & First day out by tee grizzly. A perfect balance of rap and turn up. — iamcardib (@iamcardib) November 1, 2021

Meanwhile, Cardi is preparing to perform at the upcoming 2021 AMAs as well as guest appear on Summer Walker’s upcoming album, Still Over It.

