The wait for Cardi B’s second album has been a long one, as Invasion Of Privacy dropped all the way back in 2018. The pandemic has resulted in numerous delays, but now, Cardi says she intends to release her long-awaited album in 2022.

In a 14-minute video Cardi shared on Instagram yesterday, she updates her fans on a few things, like how busy her life has been lately. Part of that is thanks to working on her new album to have it ready for next year, as she said, “Everything be looking so glamorous when you see my f*cking Instagram and everything, but it’s been really… it’s been a lot. It’s been a lot trying to balance out my new motherf*cking life. I got two kids, my daughter’s going to school now, and I have, like, a lot of jobs now. I’m in a lot of positions and that requires a lot of my time, and on top of that, I gotta put out this album next year. Not only do I gotta put out an album, but I gotta record a movie, I gotta do so much sh*t, y’all.”

Despite not having a new LP in a while, Cardi has done a terrific job at remaining present and relevant, as she had a No. 1 single this year with “Up” and another in 2020 with “WAP.”

