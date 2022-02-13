Today is Super Bowl LVI, when the Cincinnati Bengals will take on the Los Angeles Rams for this year’s NFL championship. There are plenty of exciting factors with this year’s game, which takes place in Los Angeles. The Bengals could win their first-ever championship; for the Rams, it could wind up being their first since 2000. Them there’s the halftime show, which is set to be epic, with Dr. Dre, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige, and Snoop Dogg. Despite all of this, Cardi B has noted a downside with the big game taking place in LA.

Cardi B wants to know whose idea was it to have the #SuperBowl in L.A. when everything shuts down at 2 AM? Now, she, along with Normani, Megan, Chloe, Karrueche, and Teyana Taylor, are party homeless😩😂.

During an Instagram livestream, Cardi expressed her frustration with not being able to spend a full night out because of city regulations. “My question is who thought it would be a good idea to do the Super Bowl in LA when everything closes at 2 AM?” she said during the livestream while riding around in her car. “Who thought that was a motherf*cking good idea? That’s not a good idea, it’s 2 AM there’s no afties.” She then asks if there’s a strip club open which there was not.

She went on: “Everything closes at 2 AM, oh my god, all the baddies are texting me right now. Oh my god, Normani’s texting me right now y’all, all the baddies are texting me right now. We were supposed to be going out somewhere else, but there’s no place else my n****. We’re homeless, we’re party homeless. Everything closed at 2 AM b*tch, this don’t make no f*cking sense. I don’t understand.” She then asked someone in her car — presumably her driver — who was responsible for creating such a law before comparing her nightlife experiences to that of Atlanta and New York.

Cardi concludes her light-hearted rant by once again saying it doesn’t make sense that everything closes at 2 AM in LA. She also noted that Teyana Taylor, Normani, Megan Thee Stallion, Karrechue, Chloe Bailey, and “every f*cking body is outside.” Finally, she and Offset, who was also in the car with her, settle on inviting everywhere to their house to continue their fun for the night.

