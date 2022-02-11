In the latest episode of the Facebook Watch show (Meta Watch show?) Cardi Tries…, the rapper’s latest dilettante endeavor gives her husband Offset a tattoo commemorating their wedding day. In a twist, though, Offset suggests giving her the same tattoo, so under the watchful eye of celebrity tattoo artist Nikko Hurtado, the couple draws each other matching tattoos of their wedding date that line up when they hold hands. The episode, fittingly, has dropped just in time for Valentine’s Day.

Funnily enough, this is the second wedding-themed episode of the show, which finds Cardi B, well, trying out a new job each week and reacting with her typical unfiltered charm, highlighting the skill and talent it takes to do things that a lot of us take for granted. In her prior wedding episode, Cardi tried out wedding planning, ultimately getting ordained and surprising the couple by humorously officiating their marriage. In an even sweeter turn of events, Cardi was given the opportunity to put her ordination to use once again when a chance, missed meeting with actor Kal Penn led to Penn asking Cardi to officiate his own wedding, something he seemed pretty serious about and Cardi was certainly down to do.

You can watch the episode on Cardi’s Facebook page.