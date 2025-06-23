Death Stranding 2: On The Beach, the latest release from video game auteur Hideo Kojima, is out soon, with a release date set for June 26. It was revealed last month that Caroline Polachek had contributed a new song to the game, and that’s true: The song is called “On The Beach” and it’s out now.

Polachek says of the song:

“‘On The Beach’ was actually one of the first songs I ever made with Danny L Harle, but it was too alien and industrial — almost too evil — to work sense on Pang, so I set it aside til the right thing came along. When Kojima approached me about DS2, I showed him the sketch of it and he agreed that it was a perfect fit, and so eight years after starting this song, it got reopened, extended, and finished for the perfect setting.”

In a May interview, Kojima said of working with Polachek, “I was listening to Caroline Polachek last year and became a big fan of hers. After I put that on my Instagram, she contacted me, and then we DM’d. We kept in touch and eventually met up in Paris, and that’s when she told me she wanted to write a new song for Death Stranding 2. She works very fast. You heard her song when you saw the Plate Gate — it’s called ‘On The Beach.'”

Listen to “On The Beach” above.