Movies can get sequels — why not albums? Post-rock band Caroline has announced Caroline 2, a follow-up to 2022’s majestic Caroline. They also released first single “Tell Me I Never Knew That” featuring Caroline Polachek.

As for how the collaboration came together (besides the obvious), Caroline explained in a statement, “We wrote the opening top line together and straight away we thought ‘this sounds like a melody that Caroline Polachek might sing’ in its hooky-ness. We sort of joked that we’d ask her to sing it but didn’t think it’d actually be on the cards, until about a year later when we sent her the half-finished song and she was up for it! Caroline was amazing.”

Caroline continued:

“She wrote a load of extra parts that gave the whole thing such a lift, and then spent a few hours tracking a load of more improvised parts. We were still recording at about 1.30am when we decided to call it, but there was no indication that Caroline was the slightest bit tired or that she had lost any momentum in her ability to sing, even though she’d been singing for about 6 hours. It was an inspiring thing to witness! We did a little bit more re-ordering together with Caroline a few weeks after the session and then the song was finally there.”

You can listen to “Tell Me I Never Knew That” above, and check out the Caroline 2 album cover and tracklist below.