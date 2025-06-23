After heading up Hot97’s Summer Jam this past weekend, “Dunk” rapper Cash Cobain is hitting the road as the headliner of the 2025 Monster Energy Outbreak Tour. Titled the Party With Slizzy Tour, the live performance run will include 22 cities, starting in Cash’s native New York at Pier 17 and concluding at Toad’s Place in New Haven, Connecticut.
You can find ticketing info here. See below for tour dates and venues.
Cobain accompanied the announcement with a new video for his song “Sick n Tired” featuring OnlyHeaven, which you can watch above. The new track sees Cash incorporating New Orleans bounce into his sexy drill, a combination that blends the best of both worlds.
Cash Cobain 2025 Monster Energy Outbreak: Party With Slizzy Tour Dates
09/07 — New York, NY @ Pier 17
09/09 — Washington, DC @ Howard Theatre
09/10 — Norfolk, VA @ The NorVA
09/11 — Charlotte, NC @ Underground
09/12 — Atlanta, GA @ Center Stage
09/14 — Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live
09/15 — Dallas, TX @ The Echo
09/17 — Phoenix, AZ @ Walter Studios
09/18 — Los Angeles, CA @ Echoplex
09/19 — San Diego, CA @ House of Blues
09/20 — Las Vegas, NV @ Area 15
09/22 — Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
09/24 — San Francisco, CA @ Fillmore
09/25 — Sacramento, CA @ Ace Of Spades
09/28 — Denver, CO @ Cervantes Ballroom
09/30 — Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity
10/01 — Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave II
10/02 — Chicago, IL @ Avondale Music Hall
10/04 — Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre
10/05 — Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Theatre
10/07 — Montreal, QC @ Club Soda
10/08 — Philadelphia, PA @ Brooklyn Bowl
10/09 — New Haven, CT @ Toad’s Place