After heading up Hot97’s Summer Jam this past weekend, “Dunk” rapper Cash Cobain is hitting the road as the headliner of the 2025 Monster Energy Outbreak Tour. Titled the Party With Slizzy Tour, the live performance run will include 22 cities, starting in Cash’s native New York at Pier 17 and concluding at Toad’s Place in New Haven, Connecticut.

You can find ticketing info here. See below for tour dates and venues.

Cobain accompanied the announcement with a new video for his song “Sick n Tired” featuring OnlyHeaven, which you can watch above. The new track sees Cash incorporating New Orleans bounce into his sexy drill, a combination that blends the best of both worlds.