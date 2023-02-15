Rico Nasty Is The Perfect Headliner For The Spring 2023 Monster Energy Outbreak Tour

Since its inception in 2011, the Monster Energy Outbreak Tour has been a launching pad for a wealth of up-and-coming artists, including stars like Latto and Flo Milli. Early in its existence, the tour focused mainly on hardcore acts, which makes it fitting that the next female rapper lined up to headline it is Rico Nasty.

Rico’s music is heavily informed by punk, metal, and hyperpop, with her red-lined-bass-infused beats bolstered by her boisterous, scream-rapped lyrics. The Maryland native also incorporates hardcore aesthetics into her live show, from rocking with an all-girl thrash band to spitting in fans’ mouths.

Her makeup and fashion are also very goth/scene inspired, which fits with the Monster theme. It’s also a chance for Rico fans to see her headline a show for the first time since dropping her debut, Nightmare Vacation, in 2020; since then, she’s opened for Playboi Carti, but the results were less than satisfactory for both her fans and his (no surprises there, though). She followed up with Las Ruinas last year, so she’s got plenty of new material.

Now, she gets to prove herself on her own terms — something that should excite fans of her free-spirited, in-your-face style. See tour dates below and get more info here.

I miss you guys SOOO im COMING TO SEE YOU 😌😌😌

I’ll be HEADLINING the @monsterenergy @outbreakpresents tour!! Link in my bio for tickets and dates. LET'S PARTY ! ❤️‍🔥#monsterenergy #monstermusic #outbreaktour pic.twitter.com/VZUsFlEuOG — TACOBELLA (@Rico_nastyy) February 15, 2023

4/16 — Toronto, ON @ Toybox

4/18 — Boston, MA @ The Sinclair

4/19 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

4/20 — Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts

4/23 — Washington DC @ The Fillmore

4/25 — Nashville, TN @ Eastside Bowl

4/26 – Atlanta, GA @ Center Stage

4/28 — New Orleans, GA @ Republic NOLA

4/29 — Houston, TX @ Bronze Peacock at House of Blues

4/30 — Dallas, TX @ The Studio at the Factory

5/2 — Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

5/3 — Las Vegas, NV @ 24 Oxford

5/7 — San Diego, CA @ SOMA

5/8 — Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theatre

5/11 — Oakland, CA @ The New Parish

5/12 — San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

5/14 — Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst – Atrium

5/16 — Seattle, WA @ Neumos

5/17 — Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theater

5/19 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Soundwell

5/21 — Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater

5/23 — Saint Paul, MN @ Amsterdam Bar & Hall

5/24 — Chicago, IL @ Avondale Music Hall

5/26 — Detroit, MI @ El Club

