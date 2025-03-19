Cash Cobain’s Long-Awaited ‘Dunk’ Video Pays Homage To A Drake Classic

It looks like not everyone has turned on Drake in the wake of the onslaught of Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us.” Sexy drill poster boy Cash Cobain pays homage to Drake’s breakout hit in the video for his fan-favorite viral track “Dunk,” which he released today, seven months removed from his debut album Play Cash Cobain.

Since the song’s called “Dunk,” it only makes sense that it’d be basketball-themed, but Cash and director KZA go a step further, taking inspiration from the clip for Drake’s 2009 single “Best I Ever Had.” In both videos, the rappers play the coaches of women’s basketball teams, with Cash remixing Drake’s “motivational” halftime speech to his team to reference the title of “Dunk,” encouraging his players to do just that despite the obvious flaw in his plan.

However, things do turn out a little bit better for Cash’s team than they did for Drake’s, which “lost” their game. Likewise, I’m sure the reception for the “Dunk” video will probably be better than it was for “Best I Ever Had” (people complained the video didn’t match the song, which… I’m not sure they were really listening).

The throwback nod works pretty well alongside the Soulja Boy sample on “Dunk,” highlighting the New Yorker’s penchant for repurposing the past to make something different from his peers.

Watch Cash Cobain’s “Dunk” video above.