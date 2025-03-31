HOT 97’s Summer Jam is typically one of the biggest hip-hop events to look forward to every summer, and that’ll be true again this year, too. The one-day show goes down at June 20 at Newark, New Jersey’s Prudential Center, and the lineup was announced today (March 31).

The lineup includes Gunna, GloRilla, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Muni Long, Asake, Ayra Starr, Ja Rule & Friends: A Tribute To Irv Gotti, Kash Doll, Bobby Konders & Jabba Feat. Masicka, Jim Jones & Friends, Cash Cobain, 41 (Kyle Rich, Jenn Carter, Tata), and more. A press release also teases “surprises, special guests, and unforgettable moments.”

The general on-sale starts on April 4 at 10 a.m. ET. Pre-sales start with an American Express pre-sale starting on April 1 at 10 a.m. ET. There’s also a Boost Mobile pre-sale and a promoter pre-sale, both of which start on April 2 at 10 a.m. ET. More information can be found here.

The festival is produced by The Black Promoters Collective and is part of the Prudential North To Shore Festival. Shelby Joyner, Founder of SJ Presents and President of The Black Promoters Collective, says in a statement, “Summer Jam is the pinnacle of hip-hop culture, and we’re honored to bring this electrifying experience to fans once again. This year’s lineup is a testament to the genre’s evolution, featuring both chart-topping superstars and rising talent who are shaping the future of hip-hop.”