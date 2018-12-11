Indie Songwriter Cass McCombs Delivers A Warm Tribute To Singer Juan Gabriel On ‘Estrella’

Deputy Music Editor
12.11.18

Some things change, but Cass McCombs is forever. Well, not really, but it sure feels like it. Over the last 16 years, the songwriting genius has recorded in Baltimore, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and now Brooklyn (just to name a few), keeping things fresh while he plugged away, quietly releasing beloved and acclaimed albums to modest fanfare. It’s never been the kind of music that was written for broad audiences, but rather, the kind of songs that those in the know would cherish; a treasure trove of material to be discovered when the listener is ready.

On February 8, Anti- Records will offer up McCombs 9th career full-length, Tip Of The Sphere, which has already produced the single “Sleeping Volcanos.” Today he debuts a second single, “Estrella,” a warm and gentle tribute to Latino artist Juan Gabriel. Over the course of just a few minutes, McCombs showcases not just his apt ability at weaving a narrative, but also the power of packing melodic surprises within his tunes. It might be a chord, or a way of singing a line, but you know it when you hear it. McCombs ultimately demands patience to enjoy his music, but he’s sure to reward the attention.

In addition to the new song, McCombs also shared a Take-Away Show recorded with La Blogoteque in Utrecht earlier this year. Watch those videos below, and check out “Estrella” above.

Around The Web

TAGSCass McCombsEstrellaTip Of The Sphere

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

12.11.18 3 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

12.10.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

12.10.18 1 day ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Gucci Mane, XXXTentacion, And Van Morrison

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Gucci Mane, XXXTentacion, And Van Morrison

12.07.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

12.04.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

12.03.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP