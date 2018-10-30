Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

It hasn’t been too long since Cass McCombs last released an album — his most recent record, Mangy Love, came out in 2016. But McCombs is not the kind of songwriter who rests on his laurels, and today he announced a new album, Tip Of The Sphere. The record will come out in early 2019, February 8, and become his ninth full-length release, and marks his second release for Anti- records after spending the bulk of his career releasing music with Domino Records.

Along with the announcement of the album, McCombs shared a new song off the record called “Sleeping Volcanoes.” It’s a song that spins out with the meditative grace and quiet hypnotism that has long marked his songwriting, managing to reference Armageddon, Babylon, and the beat going on and on all while holding together a cohesive thread. McCombs describes the conceit of the song as “people passing each other on the sidewalk unaware of the emotional volatility they are brushing past, like a sleeping volcano that could erupt at any moment.”

For this album, McCombs recorded the entire thing at Shahzad Ismaily’s Figure 8 Studios in Brooklyn, a rare set-up for him, as he is generally known for being very transient in the recording process. Listen to the new song above and check out the tracklist and his newly announced tour dates below.

Tip Of The Sphere tracklist:

1. “I Followed The River South To What”

2. “The Great Pixley Train Robbery”

3. “Estrella”

4. “Absentee”

5. “Real Life”

6. “Sleeping Volcanoes”

7. “Sidewalk Bop After Suicide”

8. “Prayer For Another Day”

9. “American Canyon Sutra”

10. “Tying Up Loose Ends”

11. “Rounder”

2018 Tour Dates:

11/09 — Weissenhäuser Strand, DE @ Rolling Stone Weekender

11/10 — Utrecht, NL @ Le Guess Who Festival

11/11 — Utrecht, NL @ Le Guess Who Festival

11/12 — London, UK @ Hoxton Hall – SOLD OUT

11/14 — Leffinge, BE @ De Zwerver

2019

11/16 — Rust, DE @ Rolling Stone Park

03/04 — Washington, DC @ Union Stage

03/05 — Philadelphia, PA @ World Cafe Live

03/07 — Brooklyn, NY @ Murrmr

03/08 — New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

03/09 — Boston, MA @ The Sinclair

03/15 — Indianapolis, IN @ HiFi

03/16 — Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

03/18 — St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club

03/20 — Boulder, CO @ Fox Theatre

03/23 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The State Room

03/26 — Seattle, WA @ Chop Suey

03/27 — Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theater

03/30 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre

04/05 — San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore