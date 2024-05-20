Diddy has come under fire lately, but especially in recent days, after a video of him assaulting Cassie surfaced. He has since shared an apology video, and while Cassie herself has yet to publicly respond, he lawyer has.

In a statement shared with Deadline, Meredith Firetog — a partner at Wigdor LLP, who represented Cassie in her Diddy settlement — said:

“Combs’ most recent statement is more about himself than the many people he has hurt. When Cassie and multiple other women came forward, he denied everything and suggested that his victims were looking for a payday. That he was only compelled to ‘apologize’ once his repeated denials were proven false shows his pathetic desperation, and no one will be swayed by his disingenuous words.”

In Diddy’s video, he said, “My behavior on that video is inexcusable. I take full responsibility for my actions in that video. I was disgusted then when I did it. I’m disgusted now. I went and I sought out professional help. I got into going to therapy, going to rehab. I had to ask God for his mercy and grace. I’m so sorry. But I’m committed to be a better man each and every day. I’m not asking for forgiveness. I’m truly sorry.”