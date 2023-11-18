Nearly one day after Cassie filed a lawsuit against Sean “Diddy” Combs for allegations of sexual assault and physical abuse, it has now been reported by The New York Times that both parties have reached a settlement.

She had originally filed it on Thursday in Manhattan’s Federal Court. Right now, the terms of the settlement are currently undisclosed. Both have, however, discussed the matter through written statements.

“I have decided to resolve this matter amicably on terms that I have some level of control,” Cassie shared, according to the publication. “I want to thank my family, fans and lawyers for their unwavering support.”

“We have decided to resolve this matter amicably,” Diddy added. “I wish Cassie and her family all the best. Love.”

While the parties will no longer go to trial for the lawsuit, Cassie’s accusations against the mogul have been revealed already through a public complaint. She had been signed to his record label at the age of 19, going on to date him for nearly a decade.

Among the allegations, Cassie had claimed that Diddy had blown up Kid Cudi’s car after he found out she started seeing him romantically. Cudi also confirmed this allegation in the initial report.

While Diddy had denied the claims, many other affiliates from his past, including Aubrey O’Day and other Danity Kane members like Dawn Richard, came to Cassie’s defense.