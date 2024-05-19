Since Cassie’s bombshell lawsuit in November 2023, the public has continued to side eye Diddy. In the “Don’t Play It Safe” singer’s filing, she alleged that her ex-partner and former Bad Boy Record label head, physically and sexually abused her. Although Diddy eventually settled the suit, he has maintained his innocence.

However, on May 17, footage obtained by CNN, seemingly validated one of Cassie’s physical abuse allegations listed in court documents. Today (May 19), Diddy took to his official Instagram page to seemingly issue a public apology to Cassie.

“It is really difficult to reflect on the darkest parts of your life,” he said. “But sometimes you gotta do that. I was f*cked up. I mean, I hit rock bottom. But I make no excuses. My behavior in the video is inexcusable. I take full responsibility for my actions in that video.”

Watch the full clip below.

In the comment section of Diddy’s post, users online are divided. The large majority have begun to bash the disgraced mogul for leading the public to believe that he did not engage in any abusive actions. Another subset voiced that the apology lacked sincerity due to the timing of its release.

On the other hand, some have started to rally behind Diddy arguing that judgement is only reserved for God.

At this time, Diddy has not been arrested or charged in relation to the incident with Cassie.