Celine Dion was one of the biggest pop culture icons of the ’90s thanks to hits like “My Heart Will Go On” and “The Power Of Love,” and since the new millennium, she’s been a mainstay in Las Vegas with a pair of multi-year residencies. Through it all, the Canadian superstar has famously retained her charmingly goofy sense of humor, and it was on full display during her new Carpool Karaoke segment on The Late Late Show.

James Corden picked up Dion to help him navigate Vegas, and from there, it was nonstop fun. Corden forced Celine Dion to give away some shoes to passersby on the street, and she even managed to turn “Baby Shark” into a chest-thumping anthem. When it came time to sing “My Heart Will Go On,” though, they both knew the confines of the car couldn’t contain the song. So, they headed to a replica of a ship’s bow in the Bellagio Hotel And Casino fountain, put on Jack and Rose costumes, and they did the song justice.

Overall, the moral of the story is that Dion is an international treasure that should be cherished. Her current Vegas show, “Celine,” has been ongoing since 2011, but it is coming to an end in less than a month. The good news is that after a short break, Dion will head out on the road for her “Courage World Tour,” in support of her upcoming album, Courage.

Watch Dion’s Carpool Karaoke segment above.