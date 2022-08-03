Central Cee Announces The ‘Still Loading’ World Tour

London drill rapper Central Cee’s ascent into North American rap consciousness is bubbling up. Last week, he dropped the video for “Doja,” directed by Lyrical Lemonade’s Cole Bennett, and now Cench just announced the Still Loading World Tour, which includes the Shepherd Bush rapper’s first official appearances in the US and Canada. He’ll be supporting his latest album, 23, which debuted at No. 1 on the UK Official Albums chart.

The tour stops begin on October 12th at Chicago’s Bottom Lounge, before Central Cee makes his first ever Canadian appearance at Toronto’s Phonenix Concert Theater. He’ll make stops in New York City, Boston, Oakland and then wrap up the North America swing at the iconic Roxy Theatre in Los Angeles on October 23rd. From there, he jets back to Europe for a month of appearances throughout the continent.

Check out the full list of Central Cee’s Still Loading World Tour dates below. Tickets will be available here.

10/12 — Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge

10/13 — Toronto, ON @ The Phoenix Concert Theater

10/18 — New York, NY @ Gramercy Theatre

10/19 — Boston, MA @ Brighton Theatre

10/21 — Oakland, CA @ New Parish

10/23 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Roxy Theatre

10/31 — Madrid, ES @Sala La Piqui

11/01 — Barcelona, ES @ Razzmatazz 2

11/02 — Milan, IT @ Fabrique

11/04 — Zurich, CH @Komplex 457

11/05 — Lyon, FR @ Le Transbordeur

11/07 — Paris, FR @ Le Trianon

11/08 — Esch Alzette @ LU, Rockhal

11/10 — Amsterdam @ NL, Melkweg

11/11 — Antwerp, BE @ Trix

11/13 — Berlin, DE @ Heimathafen Neukölln

11/14 — Copenhagen, DK @ Vega Main Hall

11/16 — Oslo, NO @ Rockefeller

11/17 — Stockholm, SE @ Fållan

11/20 — Dublin, IE @ 3Olympia Theatre

11/22 — London, UK @ Alexandra Palace