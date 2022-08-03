Central Cee Announces The ‘Still Loading’ World Tour

London drill rapper Central Cee’s ascent into North American rap consciousness is bubbling up. Last week, he dropped the video for “Doja,” directed by Lyrical Lemonade’s Cole Bennett, and now Cench just announced the Still Loading World Tour, which includes the Shepherd Bush rapper’s first official appearances in the US and Canada. He’ll be supporting his latest album, 23, which debuted at No. 1 on the UK Official Albums chart.
The tour stops begin on October 12th at Chicago’s Bottom Lounge, before Central Cee makes his first ever Canadian appearance at Toronto’s Phonenix Concert Theater. He’ll make stops in New York City, Boston, Oakland and then wrap up the North America swing at the iconic Roxy Theatre in Los Angeles on October 23rd. From there, he jets back to Europe for a month of appearances throughout the continent.
Check out the full list of Central Cee’s Still Loading World Tour dates below. Tickets will be available here.
10/12 — Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge
10/13 — Toronto, ON @ The Phoenix Concert Theater
10/18 — New York, NY @ Gramercy Theatre
10/19 — Boston, MA @ Brighton Theatre
10/21 — Oakland, CA @ New Parish
10/23 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Roxy Theatre
10/31 — Madrid, ES @Sala La Piqui
11/01 — Barcelona, ES @ Razzmatazz 2
11/02 — Milan, IT @ Fabrique
11/04 — Zurich, CH @Komplex 457
11/05 — Lyon, FR @ Le Transbordeur
11/07 — Paris, FR @ Le Trianon
11/08 — Esch Alzette @ LU, Rockhal
11/10 — Amsterdam @ NL, Melkweg
11/11 — Antwerp, BE @ Trix
11/13 — Berlin, DE @ Heimathafen Neukölln
11/14 — Copenhagen, DK @ Vega Main Hall
11/16 — Oslo, NO @ Rockefeller
11/17 — Stockholm, SE @ Fållan
11/20 — Dublin, IE @ 3Olympia Theatre
11/22 — London, UK @ Alexandra Palace