Central Cee has been the next man up in British rap for a minute now. His rise was evident at his packed Wireless Festival set in Birmingham earlier this month, and he debuted a new song that had fans ablaze. On the heels of this year’s 23 mixtape, Shepherd’s Bush native Central Cee has officially released “Doja.” The track arrives with a video directed by Lyrical Lemonade’s Cole Bennett.

Whereas Central Cee’s breakout hit, “Obsessed With You,” sampled Pinkpantheress’s “Just For Me,” the beat from “Doja” flips a sample of Eve and Gwen Stefani’s 2001 bop, “Let Me Blow Ya Mind.” On the quick-hitting track clocks in at just under two minutes, Cench spits, “Somebody tell Doja Cat, that I’m tryna indulge in that. In my grey tracksuit, see the bulge in that, see the motion clap when you’re throwin’ it back.”

The accompanying video marks the first time that Bennett — who has worked on videos for Justin Bieber, Polo G, NLE Choppa, and others — has directed a video for a UK rapper. It speaks to Cench’s growing influence on rap outside of the UK as well as back home in London.

Watch the video for Central Cee’s “Doja” directed by Cole Bennett above.