By the end of the day, Central Cee’s new video for “Straight Back To It” will already be touching a million views. That’s because the West London rapper is the next big thing in British rap and just dropped the wildly-anticipated mixtape 23 today.

The follow-up to last year’s breakthrough Wild West, a mixtape that saw Cench nominated for three BRIT Awards, 23 showcases a rapper firing on all cylinders. Singles like “Khabib” and “Cold Shoulder” have Cee leaving haters in the dust and rising in the ranks over sleek drill production. “Straight Back To It,” is no different. A track about fighting back when you get knocked down, it’s an apt display of the rapper’s commitment to the grind. “Done a graveyard shift last night, woke up today and got straight back to it / Took me an L, no problem / I got on my grind, got straight back to it,” he raps.

The track is produced by longtime collaborator Young Chencs and it’s another highlight from the immediately essential British hip-hop release.

Watch the video for “Straight Back To It” above and check out the 23 album artwork and tracklist below.

1. “Khabib”

2. “Straight Back To It”

3. “Ungrateful”

4. “Bunda”

5. “Retail Therapy”

6. “Eurovision” feat. Rondodasosa, Baby Gang, A2Anti, Morad, Benny Jr, ASHE

7. “Cold Shoulder”

8.” Mrs”

9.” Air BnB”

10. “No Pain”

11. “Terminal 5”

12. “Obsessed With You”

13. “8 Ball”

14. “Lil Bro”

15. “End of The Beginning”

23 is out now via self-release. Listen to it here.