Last night, Jimmy Fallon hosted The Tonight Show, as he does every night. Chance The Rapper borderline outpaced him in terms of screen time on yesterday’s episode, though, as he was all over the program.

First, he sat down for a chat with Fallon. During the interview, he reminisced about the 10-year anniversary of his 10 Day mixtape, noting how he was opening for Childish Gambino before its released and noticed an increase of fans showing up to see him perform once the tape dropped. He also discussed his and Vic Mensa’s upcoming music festival in Ghana and collaborating with artists from around the world.

Then, the two played a round of “Hey Robot,” where they have to get Amazon Echo to say a certain word without using the actual word themselves. Chance absolutely nailed it, not failing even a single word.

Later in the program, he and Joey Badass performed their recent collaboration “The Highs And The Lows.” Chance had a simple but effective stage design and did something pretty neat on a broadcast level, too, having the lyrics display word-by-word via an on-screen overlay that updated throughout the performance.

Check out the clips from Chance’s Tonight Show appearance above.