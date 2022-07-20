At the beginning of last year, Chance The Rapper and Vic Mensa teamed up on “Shelter” with Wyclef Jean. It was the rappers’ first collaboration in nearly a decade after the initial partners in crime fell out during their respective early rises in hip-hop. Since then, Chance and Vic would reconnect for “Wraith” while teasing fans with another collaboration, but now, for their latest act, the duo is taking their talents to Ghana. Chance and Vic, who is of Ghanaian descent, announced The Black Star Line Festival and it’s set to take place in Ghana’s historic Black Star Square on January 6, 2023.

Black Star Line Festival

An appreciation of us

In the order of Marcus Garvey & Dr Kwame Nkrumah

Jan 6 @ Black Star Square

WE’LL SEE US THERE

🇬🇭🇧🇸🇬🇳🇯🇲🇳🇬🇹🇬🇹🇹🇧🇫🇸🇳🇺🇸🇧🇯🇨🇮🇹🇩🇨🇩🇨🇬🇪🇬🇰🇪🇩🇴🇿🇲🇿🇦🇷🇼🇪🇹🇪🇷🇿🇼🇲🇿🇦🇴🇱🇷🇱🇾🇩🇿🇹🇿🇲🇼🇧🇷🇩🇲🇦🇼🇧🇿🇨🇺🇬🇧🇫🇷🇧🇧🇭🇹🇨🇦🇬🇩 pic.twitter.com/f31mmLhOF1 — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) July 19, 2022

“Founded in 1919, and operated by Black people, the [Black Star Line] would link America, the Caribbean and Africa, to global shipping and tourism opportunities,” a press release about the festival reads. “The Black Star Line was a symbol of pride, not only for Africans, but also for Black people in all ports of call.” It continues, “After nearly 40 years, the Ghanian government launched their fleet with the same name, in homage to Garvey, and even added a black star to the country’s new flag.”

Chance and Vic also noted that the festival was inspired by Jamaican activist Marcus Garvey as the upcoming showcase is named after his iconic Black Star Line.

Last week, Chance and Vic went to Ghana with eight students from Chicago in order to teach them about their roots. Afterward, Chance spoke about this time in the country.

“When we came here and touched down and felt the love that we received and the fans that we got to connect with, the understanding for the need for the connection became apparent to us,” he said. “We need a music festival bringing major artists to Ghana. This is what we’re working to create.”