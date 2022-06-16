Chance The Rapper And Joey Bada$$ Reflect On ‘The Highs And The Lows’ In Their New Song

Chance The Rapper and Joey Bada$$ have been living up to their new track’s title as of late. Chance has been releasing a lot of music ahead of his forthcoming sophomore effort, experiencing a resurgence of sorts, while Joey had to break unfortunate news to his fans that his anticipated upcoming album 2000, originally set to release tomorrow (June 17), experienced a setback due to sample clearance. While dates for neither’s LPs are known, they decided to treat the fans with an early release of their collaborative single “The Highs And The Lows.”

In Chance’s typical typeform, the two spit for nearly four minutes over a soul sample-laden, low tempo beat. The Coloring Book artist discusses his mother, mimosas, and makes a nod to Cloudy With A Chance Of Meatballs, mixing in his raspy singing vocals every so often. Joey ad-libs the chorus before his own verse where he discusses cutting his vices and being blinded by the outside noise. “The best things in life are on the opposite side of fear,” the New York rapper says.

For Chance, this continues the aforementioned momentum while “The Highs And The Lows” serves as an appetizer for the Joey Bada$$ faithful.

Check out “The Highs And The Lows” above.