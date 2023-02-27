Only Murders In The Building star Martin Short seems like a real nice guy, and that was certainly Chance The Rapper’s takeaway after his recent run-in with the actor, who did a nice thing for his daughter on a flight.

In a tweet shared yesterday (February 26), Chance explained, “So I just got on this plane with my daughter, and found out our seats weren’t next to each other. I really ain’t wanna inconvenience anyone by asking them to swap seats, but before I could say anything this kind older gentleman offered his seat to Kensli so we could sit together. We both said thank you and as he stands up, I realize it’s THE Martin Short!! So cool and Kensli freaked out cause she’s obsessed with The Santa Clause 3. What an awesome person! SHOUTOUT TO JACK FROST.”

A Twitter user asked Chance if Short knew who he was and he responded, “Definitely not, which made it way cooler. He just a nice dude ig.” Somebody else joked (or perhaps not), “My daughter could have sat by herself. Marty would have been a delight.” Chance replied, “‘Oh thanks so much but the little girl will be fine where she is… *opens laptop* ANYWAYS this a lil script I’ve been working on it’s called ‘Four Amigos!””

