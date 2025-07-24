Despite Chappell Roan’s insistence that she is “so beyond far away from” releasing her second album, the self-declared Midwest Princess has kicked off the extravagantly titled Visions of Damsels & Other Dangerous Things in Europe, and today, announced a handful of dates in the US. In September, she’ll be taking over Forest Hills Stadium in New York, the Rose Bowl in Los Angeles, and of course, her hometown Kansas City’s Museum and Memorial Park for a slate of pop-up shows performing her new song “The Giver” alongside songs from her Grammy-winning debut.

“I am sooo excited to bring Visions of Damsels & Other Dangerous Things to New York, Kansas City, and Los Angeles!!!” she said in the press release. “I love these three cities so much and wanted the chance to do something special for them this year. Since I started performing, I have always wanted my shows to be a party that everyone is invited to, and the only way to do that is to keep ticket prices affordable and away from scalpers. The Fair AXS ticketing process for these shows is one measure we are taking to ensure tickets end up in the hands of fans who actually want to be there.”

In addition, she says, “With these shows we’re also giving $1 per ticket to organizations that provide resources and support for trans youth <3 It is so important that I give back to the Trans community as they have given me so much throughout my entire career."

Ticket registration opens on Thursday, July 24th at 12:00pm EST / 11:00am CT / 9:00am PT through Fair AXS. Fans must register by Sunday, July 27th at 11:59pm EST / 10:59pm CST / 8:59pm PST for the chance to purchase tickets. Fans will be selected at random between Tuesday, August 5 and Thursday, August 7 for a chance to buy up to 4 tickets. If selected, fans will receive a ticket purchase link via email. You can find more info here. See below for the full dates.